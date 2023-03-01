Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $7.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
BHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 165,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,607. The company has a market cap of $312.75 million, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.64.
Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
