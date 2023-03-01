Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $7.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

BHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 165,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,607. The company has a market cap of $312.75 million, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

