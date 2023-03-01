Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,340 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of DaVita worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.39. 198,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

