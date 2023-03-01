Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Entergy by 22.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 13.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 682,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,200,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Insider Activity

Entergy Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,579 shares of company stock worth $1,768,537 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 429,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

