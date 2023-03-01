Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $26.14

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $594.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $60,537.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 177,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,207,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.