Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Price Target at £120.68

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($145.62).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($149.63) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Up 1.2 %

LON SPX opened at £118.30 ($142.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,869.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of £114.63 and a 200 day moving average of £110.62. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.70) and a 1 year high of £131.40 ($158.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.