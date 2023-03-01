Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 1.8 %

BCUCY traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 539. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $44.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCUCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €49.00 ($52.13) to €61.00 ($64.89) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

