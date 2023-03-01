Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $535,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

