Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $699,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 604,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,788. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

