Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in McKesson were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.79. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $271.12 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

