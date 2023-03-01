Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 1,698 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,221,000 after acquiring an additional 446,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Shares of PSX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,186. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.