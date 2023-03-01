Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 1,920 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. 3,453,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

