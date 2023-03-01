Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 501 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Mastercard by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.41. 815,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,316. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.60. The firm has a market cap of $336.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.