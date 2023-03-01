Buckingham Strategic Partners Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,800. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

