Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 727 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after buying an additional 830,345 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,765,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,737. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.