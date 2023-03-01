Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.02. 1,138,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $91,288,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 74.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,124,000 after acquiring an additional 319,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
