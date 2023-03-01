Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE BLDR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,026. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
