Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,026. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

