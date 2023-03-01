Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. 1,052,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,391. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after buying an additional 411,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.