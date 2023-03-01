Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BUKS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 9,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,670. Butler National has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

