C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 461.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 60.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock worth $43,527,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. 849,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.