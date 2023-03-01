C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,675 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.04. 69,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.