C3.ai (AI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. C3.ai has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AI opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in C3.ai by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

