Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,112 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 178.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 220,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $246.00. The company had a trading volume of 920,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $295.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day moving average is $241.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

