Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance

CLWY stock remained flat at $13.90 during trading on Wednesday. Calloway’s Nursery has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

About Calloway’s Nursery

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.