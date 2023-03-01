Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance
CLWY stock remained flat at $13.90 during trading on Wednesday. Calloway’s Nursery has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.
About Calloway’s Nursery
