Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

