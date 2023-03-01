Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.63

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Camping World has raised its dividend by an average of 98.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 83.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.6%.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 407,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.60.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

