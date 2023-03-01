Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.63

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
Camping World has raised its dividend by an average of 98.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 83.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.6%.
Camping World Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 407,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
