Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.08. 66,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,438. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.