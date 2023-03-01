Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases Shares of 109,280 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.13% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $172,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 6.3 %

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

