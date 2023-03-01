Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 18,076 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 414,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 335,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,090. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

