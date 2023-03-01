Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 981,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,277,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,408.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 52,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 916,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,527 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.21. 1,007,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.58. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

