CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth $297,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 207.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

