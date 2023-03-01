Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

IBM stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.83. 1,271,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

