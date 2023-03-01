Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $481.29 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

