Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 10.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $41.00. The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 52,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 130,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $88,427.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,701.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $88,427.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,701.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $447,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

