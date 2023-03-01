CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 0.7%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.03%.
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
