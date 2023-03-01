CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.14

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 43950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
