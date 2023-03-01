CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCFN remained flat at $50.50 on Wednesday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527. CCFNB Bancorp has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

CCFNB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. CCFNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

