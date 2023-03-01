CEEK VR Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 11% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $84.66 million and $6.47 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00041887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00220598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,508.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10586495 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,907,780.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

