Celanese (NYSE:CE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.23.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.71. 1,324,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,348. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

