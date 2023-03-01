Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading Down 6.7%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 50,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 36,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Charah Solutions Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.
Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.