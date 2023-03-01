Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading Down 6.7%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 50,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 36,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.