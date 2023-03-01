Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 300.55% from the company’s previous close.

IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 162,401 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 998,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 824,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

