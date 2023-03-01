Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.26

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.26 and traded as high as C$11.55. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.52, with a volume of 10,644 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The company has a market cap of C$205.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

Chesswood Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

