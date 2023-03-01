Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.26

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.26 and traded as high as C$11.55. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.52, with a volume of 10,644 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The company has a market cap of C$205.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.19.
Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.