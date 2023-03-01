China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,900 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 2,922,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

China Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CILJF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 1,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Further Reading

