China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 65.4% in February

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $64.08.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

About China Mengniu Dairy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.