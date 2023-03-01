China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 65.4% in February

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $64.08.
About China Mengniu Dairy
