China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
CNPPF remained flat at $1.36 on Wednesday. China Overseas Property has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
