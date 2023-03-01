Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in February

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Choom Stock Performance

Shares of Choom stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,436. Choom has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

