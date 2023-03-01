Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,486. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.97 and its 200-day moving average is $207.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

