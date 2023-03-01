CI Investments Inc. Acquires 223,861 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Full Truck Alliance worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 13.3 %

About Full Truck Alliance

NYSE YMM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.01. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.