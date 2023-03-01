CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 622,678 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of SLM worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Down 0.9 %

SLM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 313,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.