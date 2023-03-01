CI Investments Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,253. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.