CI Investments Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6,286.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,236 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,238,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

